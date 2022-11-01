Freedom fighter Biswanath Das passes away at 106

Odisha’s freedom fighter and recipient of the President’s Award Biswanath Das passed away at the age of 106 years on Tuesday, family sources said.

Das died of old-age ailments at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of the freedom fighter.

Patnaik said his contribution to India’s freedom struggle was immeasurable.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Biswanath Das. His role in the freedom struggle will be remembered for posterity. I extend my prayers and condolences to the bereaved family,” Pradhan tweeted.

Das hailed from Balikuda area in Jagatsinghpur district. He participated in the freedom struggle responding to a call by Mahatma Gandhi. He was also referred to as Balikuda Gandhi.

Das was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee in 2012. He was among the ten freedom fighters from Odisha who received the President’s Award on the occasion of Quit India Day in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)