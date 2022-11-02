Former Danish PM Rasmussen set to become king-maker in election -exit poll

(Adds details, background) COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) -

Former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become the king-maker after Denmark's election on Tuesday in which neither the ruling left nor right-wing opposition looked set to win a majority in parliament, according to an exit poll. Such an outcome could for the first time in more than four decades pave the way for a government spanning the traditional left-right divide and would transform the Nordic country's political landscape.

Denmark's centre-left parties led by Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen were projected to win 85 seats in the 179-seat parliament, losing their majority, an exit poll by public broadcaster DR showed after voting stations closed. It indicated that Rasmussen's new Moderates party, founded only four months ago, stood to become the fourth biggest in parliament with 17 seats.

The right-wing opposition appeared on course for 73 seats, and could thus also form a government with Rasmussen's mandate. The Liberals, Rasmussen's ex-party and the main opposition, looked set to win only 24 seats, down from 43 previously.

Exit polls in Denmark can differ significantly from the final results. Frederiksen campaigned for a broad coalition across the political middle, arguing that political unity is needed at a time of international uncertainty.

Rasmussen also backs the idea of a broad government, but has stubbornly declined to say whether he would prefer to be left- or right-leaning, or who he would want to be the next premier. Public broadcasters DR and TV2 will give initial estimates of the results later on Tuesday evening, with a reliable, preliminary outcome due to be announced between midnight and 2 a.m. (2300 and 0100 GMT) on Wednesday morning.

