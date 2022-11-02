Left Menu

West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hinted that she may discuss political issues and collaboration with other regional parties at her courtesy call on her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, slated for this evening. The Trinamool Congress supremo said, I trust all the regional parties...

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:09 IST
When two politicians meet, some politics usually discussed: Mamata on her meeting with Stalin
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hinted that she may discuss political issues and collaboration with other regional parties at her "courtesy call" on her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, slated for this evening. Describing her call on the DMK strongman as a "courtesy", she, however, added, "when two politicians meet, some politics are always discussed." She was speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Chennai. The Trinamool Congress supremo said, " I trust all the regional parties... they are going to play an important role in the 2024 elections." Banerjee is travelling to Chennai as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

The West Bengal CM may also meet several top politicians of Tamil Nadu, who are expected to be present at Ganesan's family function.

Banerjee had, in the past, met several opposition leaders to try to forge unity among them.

