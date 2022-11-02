Denmark's PM resigns but hopes to form new centrist government
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who narrowly won Tuesday's general election, said she had handed in her resignation to the Queen on Wednesday and will begin exploring a coalition across the political middle.
The talks are however expected to be lengthy as both friends and foes of Frederiksen have expressed scepticism of such a coalition, making the outcome uncertain. The left-leaning bloc, of which Frederiksen's Social Democratic party is a part, got 90 seats,
the slimmest possible majority in the 179-seat parliament, while the right-wing bloc got 72 seats and a newly formed centrist party secured 16.
Frederiksen had campaigned on the need for a broad coalition
across the traditional left-right divide, arguing that political unity is needed at a time of international uncertainty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- parliament
- Frederiksen
- Social Democratic
- Democratic
- Mette Frederiksen
- Danish
ALSO READ
UK Parliament celebrates Diwali with prayers, candles
It's for Parliament to frame law on Uniform Civil Code: Centre tells SC
UK government wins vote in parliament on fracking
Macron's government forces French budget bill through parliament in lack of majority - PM Borne
'Fighter' Truss mocked in parliament as UK PM defends her record