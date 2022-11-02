Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:26 IST
Sajad Lone elected unopposed as president of JK People's Conference
Sajad Gani Lone, son of People's Conference founder Abdul Gani Lone, was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the party's president for a four year-term.

The People's Conference's election authority headed by Syed Basharat Bukhari declared Lone elected as president unopposed as there was only one candidate at the closing time for filing of nominations, a party spokesman said in a statement.

The election authority had received eight nominations all in favour of nominating Lone as the candidate for party president. The nominations were received from Anantnag, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara, Kupwara, Poonch and Jammu, he said.

The party had announced the poll schedule on October 19, setting November 6 as the date for voting, if required.

Lone will be administered oath of office on November 10 at Darul Jawad, the residence of People's Conference general secretary Imran Reza Ansari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

