Mamata Banerjee calls on Stalin
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin here on Wednesday.
Banerjee, who is here to attend a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan on November 3, visited Stalin at his residence here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stalin
- West Bengal
- M K Stalin
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stalin moves resolution against "Hindi imposition" in Tamil Nadu assembly, BJP MLAs walkout
Fisherman sustains injuries as Indian Navy fires 'warning shot', Stalin takes up issue with Modi
Stalin urges Jaishankar to take steps "urgently" to secure release of apprehended fishermen in Sri Lanka
Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail building
Explosion probe: Stalin lauds Coimbatore police