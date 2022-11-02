Left Menu

Biden to give speech on democracy Wednesday on Capitol Hill -adviser

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:13 IST
Biden to give speech on democracy Wednesday on Capitol Hill -adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden will give a speech on democracy on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, White House advisers said, with the approach of Nov. 8 congressional elections next week.

"You can expect to hear from him this evening - similar to what he's been saying over the course of the last several months - that there is a lot at stake, including democracy," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon said. Biden is confident Democrats will retain control of Congress in the midterm elections, O'Malley Dillon said at an event sponsored by Axios news outlet.

Another White House senior adviser, Anita Dunn, said Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

