Biden to give speech on democracy Wednesday on Capitol Hill -adviser
U.S. President Joe Biden will give a speech on democracy on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, White House advisers said, with the approach of Nov. 8 congressional elections next week.
"You can expect to hear from him this evening - similar to what he's been saying over the course of the last several months - that there is a lot at stake, including democracy," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon said. Biden is confident Democrats will retain control of Congress in the midterm elections, O'Malley Dillon said at an event sponsored by Axios news outlet.
Another White House senior adviser, Anita Dunn, said Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrats
- O'Malley Dillon
- U.S.
- Capitol Hill
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Congress
ALSO READ
U.S. FAA says some Boeing 737 MAX 7 submissions incomplete, need review
"President Biden has said before, I have nothing to add on..." White House Press Secretary on Pakistan
US to continue imposing sanctions on Russian, Iranian arms trade: White House
U.S. to release another 10-15 mln barrels of oil to balance markets - Bloomberg reporter tweet
U.S. could sell oil from emergency reserve this week -sources