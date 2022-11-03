Left Menu

Former Cong leader, actor-turned-politician & ex-bureaucrat join BJP in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:29 IST
Former Cong leader, actor-turned-politician & ex-bureaucrat join BJP in poll-bound Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress leader S P Muddahanumegowda, actor-turned politician Shashi Kumar and retired IAS officer Anil Kumar B H on Thursday joined the ruling BJP in Karnataka where elections are due in about five months.

They were admitted into the party at its state headquarters here in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel..

Muddahanumegowda, a senior leader and former Member of Parliament from Tumakuru, had announced his decision to quit the Congress in September.

He was the only Congress' sitting MP during 2019 Lok Sabha polls to be denied a ticket, as the party had ceded the Tumakuru seat to its then alliance partner in the state, the JD(S).

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was the joint nominee of Congress-JD(S) alliance from Tumakuru. Angered by this decision, Muddahanumegowda had filed his papers both as a party candidate and as an independent, but had finally yielded to persuasion by the party leadership.

Muddahanumegowda has already expressed his intention to contest the Assembly polls from Kunigal seat.

Shashi Kumar, a Kannada film actor, had been associated with both Congress and JD(S) in the past.

He was a member of the 13th Lok Sabha, winning from Chitradurga in 1999 on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, and had unsuccessfully contested 2018 Assembly polls from Hosadurga on a JD(S) ticket.

Anil Kumar had held the position of additional chief secretary at the time of his retirement in July.

According to sources, Kumar, who belongs to the SC 'left' community, is expecting a ticket from the Koratagere Assembly constituency in Tumakuru district, currently represented by Congress veteran and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, and has already held several rounds of meetings with his supporters there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022