Dhamnagar by-poll : 52.13 % votes polled till 3 pm, 2 injured in clash, allegations of rigging

Amidst allegations of rigging and clashes between supporters of rival candidates, a total 52.13 per cent votes were cast till 3 pm in the Dhamnagar assembly by-poll in Odisha on Thursday, an Election Commission official said.

Despite the police keeping a strict vigil, there were reports of clashes between BJD and BJP workers in polling wto booths at Rameswarpur while voting was on resulting in two persons being injured.

The saffron party also alleged rigging by BJD workers at two booths at Khalagadia.

Police at Rameswarpur said the clash occurred when workers of one party tried to put up posters inside the prohibited 100 m distance from the polling booth and was resisted by supporters of the other party.

A case was registered at the local police station on the basis of allegations by both parties and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

At Kahalagadia, police and sector officers have reached the spot but voting was allowed to continue.

A total 1,000 police personnel and four companies of central paramilitary forces (each company has 100 personnel) were deployed for the by-election.

Besides 1,008 polling officers have been deployed in the constituency, whose entry and exit points have been mandatorily sealed.

Of the total 252 polling stations of the constituencies, 110 booths have been declared sensitive. There will be webcasting in 126 booths.

There are 15 model booths and five pink booths, which have women security personnel and polling officials.

A total 2.38 lakh voters - 1.23 lakh men and 1.15 lakh women - are eligible to exercise their franchise in this by-poll which will end at 6 pm Thursday.

The constituency has in the previous elections recorded around 70 per cent voter turnout. In the 2019 assembly poll 72.64 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise. The figure in 2014 was 73.46 per cent.

The counting for this edition will be held on November 6.

The by-poll is witnessing a fight between five candidates, but eyes are trained on the contest between ruling BJD candidate Abanti Das and the party rebel-turned-Independent candidate Rajendra Das, who was not allotted a ticket in the last minute.

BJP has fielded Suryabanshi Suraj, son of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi, whose death on September 19 necessitated the by-election. Congress has fielded advocate Baba Harekrushna Sethi, while AAP has nominated Anwar Sheikh.

Meanwhile, a polling officer Natabar Munda died on Wednesday night before reaching the booth, officials said.

Munda, who works as an assistant teacher at Olanga Nodal U.P. School (ONUPS) in Bhadrak, fell sick before going to the polling booth and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later rushed to SCB medical college hospital where he died during treatment, the official said.

State Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said Rs 15 lakh will be given by the EC to the bereaved family as compensation.

