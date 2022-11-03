Left Menu

Omar not to contest assembly polls if J-K's statehood not restored: Farooq

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:02 IST
Omar not to contest assembly polls if J-K's statehood not restored: Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah will not contest the assembly polls if the statehood is not restored to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday.

“He (Omar Abdullah) has already said that he will not contest elections till statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Budgam district.

He was responding to a question about speculation that Omar Abdullah would not contest the assembly elections.

Asked about the appointment of constituency incharges by National Conference on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha member said it was necessary that party workers become active.

“It was important that we appoint constituency incharges who will go among the people and look at their problems so that same can be addressed,” he added.

Farooq Abdullah dismissed suggestions that the constituency incharges named by National Conference would get the party mandate for assembly elections.

“People are making up a lot of things. If we start to respond to each and everything, how can we function then? No one is the MLA candidate. We will have talks about coalitions and also about PAGD,” he said.

The former chief minister said the elections in Jammu and Kashmir were still some time away.

“There is time in conduct of the elections. What combinations emerge will be seen at that time only,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022