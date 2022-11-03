U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

The U.S. embassy in Hungary said on Thursday that comments in the Hungarian right-wing press that two local judges who met the U.S. ambassador had collaborated with a foreign power and compromised their independence, were harmful to the two countries' ties. In a statement, the embassy hit back at press coverage of the introductory meeting of Ambassador David Pressman, who took his post in August, with two members of Hungary's National Judicial Council, Judges Csaba Vasvari and Tamas Matusik last month.

The meeting was "consistent with the normal conduct of diplomacy by the United States and other countries – including Hungary – around the world," the embassy said. "What is inconsistent with normal diplomatic practice between allies is the recent coordinated media attack on the spokesperson and international liaison of the National Judicial Council in what appears to be an effort to instill fear in those who wish to engage with representatives of the United States."

Pressman had posted photos on Twitter of the meeting, after which pro-government media ran several articles critical of the judges. "Interference in dialogue with U.S. government officials does nothing to advance the U.S.-Hungary bilateral relationship," it added.

Hungary and the U.S. are allies in NATO. On Wednesday, the National Judicial Council (OBT) - the self-governing oversight body of judges - discussed the issue and said none of its members had suggested that the visit of the judges may have affected their judicial independence or they may have committed ethical misconduct.

However, the chairman of the Kuria, Hungary's highest court, criticised the two judges in a statement for attending the meeting. Hungary's government has not commented on the issue.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier on Thursday, in response to a question about upcoming U.S. midterm elections, that political cooperation between Hungary and the United States "was the best and really based on mutual respect when Donald Trump was the U.S. President." "When there is a Republican leadership in the US our relations are always better," he added.

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April, is seen by many on the American hard right as a model for his tough policies on immigration and support for families and Christian conservatism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)