Oil Shocks and Unequal Trade Gains Are Widening ASEAN’s Income Divide

Rising oil prices, expanding trade and persistent joblessness are placing uneven pressure on households across Southeast Asia, while human-capital development is emerging as the region's strongest defence against widening income inequality. The evidence suggests that ASEAN's growth model can reduce disparities, but only when economic gains translate into accessible skills, productive employment and protection from external shocks.

Published in the journal Economies, the study "The Influence of Oil Prices on Income Inequality in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations" was written by Sereyvath Ky and Siphat Lim of CamEd Business School in Cambodia. Drawing on data from all ten ASEAN member states between 2000 and 2022, the authors examine how energy prices, inflation, economic development, trade, unemployment and human capital interact with income distribution.

Their analysis links higher crude oil prices, trade openness and unemployment with greater inequality. Higher GDP per capita and stronger human capital, by contrast, are associated with narrower income gaps. The results challenge any assumption that growth and international integration will automatically produce inclusive development without complementary social, labour and education policies.

Oil shocks expose the unequal foundations of regional growth

Oil-price movements reach far beyond fuel markets. Higher energy costs affect transport, food production, electricity, manufacturing and household consumption, creating pressures that are often most difficult for low-income families to absorb. Wealthier households usually possess greater savings and more flexibility to adjust spending, while poorer households devote larger shares of their income to essential goods.

Using a balanced panel of 230 country-year observations, the researchers estimate that a US$1 increase in the average crude oil price is associated with a 0.0186-point rise in the Gini index under their preferred random-effects model. The positive relationship also appears across the other statistical specifications, indicating that the result is not confined to a single modelling approach.

The regional average conceals important differences between oil-importing and oil-exporting economies. Importers can experience immediate pressure through higher production and living costs, while exporters may gain additional revenue. Distributional outcomes in exporting countries still depend on who controls the resource sector, how governments use the revenue and whether oil income supports public services, employment or narrowly concentrated economic interests.

Targeted protection becomes particularly important during periods of energy volatility. Time-limited cash transfers, transport assistance and lifeline energy tariffs can help vulnerable households without incurring the high fiscal costs and regressive benefits often associated with universal fuel subsidies. Energy policy, in this context, also functions as distributional policy.

A transition towards renewable energy could reduce exposure to imported oil and volatile global markets over time. Yet the transition will not be inherently equitable. Poorly designed pricing reforms, subsidy withdrawals or infrastructure investments could shift costs onto households with the least capacity to adapt, making social safeguards an essential component of energy reform.

Trade creates national gains, but distributes them unevenly

Trade has been vital to ASEAN's industrial expansion and integration into global supply chains. Greater openness can attract investment, expand exports, spread technology and improve productivity. The study nevertheless associates a one-percentage-point increase in trade as a share of GDP with a 0.0142-point rise in the Gini index under the preferred model.

Such an association does not mean trade is economically harmful. It indicates that gains from integration may accrue first to capital owners, skilled workers and established export industries, while workers in less competitive sectors face wage pressure, displacement or declining employment security. National income can rise even as the distance between economic winners and those left behind grows.

The findings place adjustment policy at the centre of trade strategy. Vocational education, worker reskilling, employment services and portable social protection can help people move into expanding industries. Small businesses also need affordable finance, reliable infrastructure, digital access and support in meeting international standards if trade opportunities are to extend beyond large firms.

Distributional assessments should therefore accompany major trade agreements and industrial policies. Governments need to identify which sectors, occupations and regions are likely to bear adjustment costs before liberalisation proceeds, rather than relying on broad economic gains to compensate affected groups later.

ASEAN cooperation could strengthen this approach through cross-border skills recognition, coordinated workforce development and improved protections for migrant labour. Regional integration will remain incomplete if goods and capital can move efficiently while workers lack the capabilities or institutional support needed to share in the resulting prosperity.

Human capital offers ASEAN its strongest equalising force

Human capital records the largest inequality-reducing association in the analysis. A 0.1-point improvement in the human-capital index corresponds to an estimated 1.497-point decline in the Gini index under the random-effects model. The result gives education, health and productive skills a central place in any regional strategy to make growth more inclusive.

Human-capital investment can widen access to better-paid employment and help workers adapt to technological, industrial and environmental change. Its benefits, however, depend on access and quality. Education systems can reproduce inequality when affluent households receive better schooling, digital connectivity and professional networks while disadvantaged communities remain confined to under-resourced services.

Policy should focus not only on enrolment or total spending but also on learning quality, healthcare access, digital inclusion and pathways from training into work. Programmes must respond to the needs of young people, less-skilled workers, women, rural communities and populations employed in informal or vulnerable occupations.

Economic development also shows an equalising association. A US$1,000 increase in GDP per capita corresponds to a 0.0699-point decline in the Gini index in the preferred model. Growth can therefore support greater equality when it expands productive employment, public revenue and access to opportunity rather than concentrating gains in capital-intensive or geographically limited sectors.

Unemployment points in the opposite direction. A one-percentage-point increase in the unemployment rate is associated with a 0.722-point rise in the Gini index under the random-effects model. Active labour-market policies, including apprenticeships, employment services, wage support and incentives for formal job creation, could help prevent economic restructuring from becoming a durable source of exclusion.

Inequality is persistent, but the evidence demands careful interpretation

The study employs pooled ordinary least squares, fixed-effects, random-effects and dynamic panel models. Model-selection tests favour the random-effects specification, while the dynamic analysis attempts to address possible reverse causality, omitted influences and the tendency for existing inequality to shape future inequality.

Results from the dynamic model indicate strong persistence in income disparities. Unequal access to education, fragmented labour markets, wealth concentration and institutional barriers can reinforce one another across time. Short-lived relief measures may soften immediate pressures, but they are unlikely to reverse inequality embedded in economic structures and public institutions.

Several limitations prevent the estimates from being treated as proof of causation. Taxation, social expenditure, institutional quality, technological change and labour regulation are not included, although each could influence both inequality and the variables being examined. Reverse causality also remains possible because inequality itself can affect growth, skills formation, employment and trade patterns.

Country-level averages conceal differences among households, regions, genders and industries. Official unemployment statistics may inadequately capture informal work, while Gini estimates can vary according to survey design, reporting periods and whether they measure income or consumption. ASEAN's economic diversity further limits the value of applying identical policy prescriptions across all member states.

The paper also reports two different probabilities for the same Hansen diagnostic test: 0.618 in the empirical results and 0.818 in the accompanying discussion. Both values would support the authors' interpretation that the instruments are valid, but the inconsistency requires clarification before the dynamic estimate is cited with precision.

Even with these cautions, the study advances a consequential argument. ASEAN does not face a simple choice between growth and redistribution; it faces the more demanding task of redesigning growth so that opportunity, resilience and productive capacity are distributed more widely.

Energy safeguards, trade-adjustment support, employment creation and human-capital investment should operate as a connected policy architecture. Without those links, economic integration may enlarge national output while leaving vulnerable households exposed to prices, displacement and unequal access to emerging opportunities.