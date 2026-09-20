Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 02:27 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New cat species identified ​in Bolivia, first in over a century

A diminutive ​wild cat that inhabits Bolivia's cloud ‌forest has ​been identified as a previously unknown species, marking the first time a new living cat species has been formally named and described in more than a ‌century. The cat, called Tilcayo by local communities, is part of a group called tiger cats found across much of South America. It was found in Bolivia's lush Yungas forest, a mountainous region where forests are often covered by clouds and surrounded ‌by high humidity, according to researchers. It measures about 18 inches (46 cm) long and weighs around 3 pounds (1.4 ‌kg), making it smaller than the average domestic cat.

NASA in talks for Boeing's Starliner to handle new missions, WSJ reports

NASA is in talks with Boeing about using the aerospace manufacturer's Starliner vehicle to handle new missions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The discussion pertains to Starliner ⁠handling 10 ​or more new flights ⁠in the years ahead, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Exclusive-Anthropic quietly sets up biology lab as it ramps AI drug program

Anthropic ⁠has quietly set up a laboratory to do physical biology work as it pushes its artificial-intelligence ambitions into the world of ​drug science. At a time when fears of AI are gripping the public, the startup has built a ⁠wet lab, or place for physical experiments, in the San Francisco Bay Area, two people familiar with the matter said. Anthropic has said it wants ⁠to ​unlock treatments for rare diseases, and its biology work has gone beyond "in silico" or computer evaluations.

SpaceX to fly more NASA crews to space station under expanded $5.92 billion deal

NASA said Friday that the agency had given SpaceX ⁠a $946 million contract to fly three more astronaut missions to the International Space Station, extending the company's crewed flights to the ⁠station through 2030. The deal ⁠brings SpaceX's total number of NASA astronaut flights under the contract to 17 and raises the contract's total value to $5.92 billion. NASA is relying heavily on SpaceX to keep ‌astronauts traveling to and ‌from the station while it works to maintain a second ​U.S. option through Boeing.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources say 

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources s...

Global
2
Saudi civil defence issues alert over potential danger in Riyadh

Saudi civil defence issues alert over potential danger in Riyadh

Global
3
Trump extends push for $100,000 H-1B visas by another year

Trump extends push for $100,000 H-1B visas by another year

Global
4
Foreign hackers targeted Colorado water systems in August, governor's office says

Foreign hackers targeted Colorado water systems in August, governor's office...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Oil Shocks and Unequal Trade Gains Are Widening ASEAN’s Income Divide

What If the Biggest AI Divide on Campus Has Nothing to Do With Access?

When Fossil Industries Retreat, What Happens to the Wage Structures They Leave Behind?

Protecting 30% of the Ocean Will Take More Than Drawing New Boundaries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026