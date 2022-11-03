Maha: Not disgruntled, says Shinde group MLA; refutes Sena (UBT) leader's claim

Left Menu

Aurangabad West MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday denied speculation about being disgruntled and wanting to move out of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Sushma Andhare of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray had earlier claimed Shirsat was in contact as he was unhappy.I am not disgruntled.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:30 IST
Aurangabad West MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday denied speculation about being disgruntled and wanting to move out of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Sushma Andhare of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray had earlier claimed Shirsat was in contact as he was unhappy.

''I am not disgruntled. I have no regret at the decision to ally with Eknath Shinde. Andhare's statement is wrong,'' he said.

On the possibility of landing a ministerial berth, he said his leaders Eknath Shinde and (deputy chief minister) Devendra Fadnavis will take ''the right decision at the right time''.

