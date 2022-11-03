BJP trying to dethrone governments in 4 states: KCR

Amid the row over the MLA poaching case, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making attempt to topple state governments in Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. Addressing a press conference, KCR said, "I urge Prime Minister Modi, I am your political colleague. I have been working with you for eight years now. I am also holding a constitutional position. I suggested you earlier too. Stop this scandal. Such a blow is not right. It will malign your position in the country."

The TRS chief released a series of videos backing his claim that BJP is poaching his party MLAs. "This kind of open purchasing of MLAs, dethroning government...They are openly saying in videos that they have dethroned eight governments and are in process of dethroning four governments - Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is not an easy task, and needs to be looked into with great concern," said the Telangana Chief Minister. He said Telangana government agencies investigated the matter and the prosecution submitted the report to High Court on Thursday.

"I am sending submission also to Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court judges, Chief Justices of all High Courts, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Central Vigilance Commission, prominent media companies, chief ministers of States and political party chiefs," added KCR. The MLAs poaching case in Telangana took a new turn after it emerged on Sunday that the KCR government had withdrawn the general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The state government issued GO on August 30, 2022, which came to light today.

This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the TRS MLAs poaching case for a fair probe. The notification dated August 30, 2022, was released by the state government today which stated that prior consent will be required on a case-to-case basis for probe in any case. This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party moved Telangana High Court seeking the transfer of the TRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI.

The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP. The Telangana High Court, hearing the plea by Cyberabad Police seeking the arrest and remand of the three accused, on Saturday ordered the three accused in the MLA poaching case to surrender before the Cyberabad police commissioner for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)