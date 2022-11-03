Left Menu

U.S. senators, in Kyiv visit, vow to continue bipartisan support after elections

Portman appeared to be addressing those remarks in Kyiv when he said some of his Republican colleagues had been "misinterpreted." "It's in America's national security interest that Russia does not succeed (in Ukraine)" Portman said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:54 IST
U.S. senators, in Kyiv visit, vow to continue bipartisan support after elections

U.S. Republican Senator Rob Portman and his Democratic colleague Chris Coons vowed that bipartisan support would continue for Ukraine after next week's midterm congressional elections, as they travelled to Kyiv on Thursday. The senators told reporters that they had "very positive" talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and that they had visited an energy facility that Coons said had been hit by a Russian strike using an Iranian-supplied drone.

"We can now see that Putin's goal is to get Ukraine afraid by trying to make the winter dark and cold," Coons said in the vast, chilly church that now doubled as a World Food Program aid centre in Kyiv. The visit comes amid speculation that the Republicans, seen as favourites to take control of the House of Representatives after Tuesday's midterm elections, could dampen U.S. support for Ukraine.

U.S. and other Western military and financial support has been vital to the eastern European nation's fight to repel Russia's invasion. Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy said in October that American voters would not "write a blank check" to Kyiv during a recession. Portman appeared to be addressing those remarks in Kyiv when he said some of his Republican colleagues had been "misinterpreted."

"It's in America's national security interest that Russia does not succeed (in Ukraine)" Portman said. But he added that there ought to be "more accountability" in the delivery of assistance, without specifying details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022