Biden appeals to young voters in U.S. West as midterms near

U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to young voters in New Mexico on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing just days ahead of midterm elections that the White House seeks to turn into a referendum on Republicans, and Republicans into a vote on Biden. Biden's U.S. West tour began in Albuquerque, where he spoke on his cancellation of billions of dollars in student debt and criticized record oil company profits as Democratic candidates nationwide face headwinds on high gasoline prices and inflation.

The president addressed students in a safe congressional district for Democrats as polls showed New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham leading Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti, a former television weatherman, by around six percentage points. New Mexico's contests echo political battles nationwide.

Lujan Grisham has made maintaining access to abortion the centerpiece of her campaign. Ronchetti proposes banning the procedure after 15 weeks, and has hammered Lujan Grisham on crime and the economy. Biden said his student debt policies and Lujan Grisham's free college tuition program, among the largest in the country, are designed to encourage young Americans to acquire skills to compete in a modern economy.

“Your generation is not going to be ignored, you will not be shunned, you will not be silenced,” Biden told students at Central New Mexico Community College, where he also said people should not be imprisoned for marijuana possession and promised another attempt to ban assault weapons. Biden then crossed the Rio Grande river to address a rally in the state's second congressional district where incumbent Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is in a close battle with Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez.

New Mexico's oil and gas sector is a pivotal issue in the race, and Biden repeated his recent attacks on fossil fuel companies for reaping record profits while pushing up gasoline prices. "These outrageous profits are the windfalls of war," Biden told hundreds of supporters inside a community center in Albuquerque's South Valley as crowds watched outside on a big screen.

Biden and other Democratic speakers made no mention of high consumer prices that analysts say are overshadowing abortion and other social issues in the election. Lujan Grisham said Democrats could flip the U.S. House of Representatives seat if voters turned out ahead of Nov. 8 in the newly redistricted area, which leans Democratic and is the only New Mexico congressional district in Republican hands.

"We're a little behind, we catch up fast," she said. Biden heads to California on Thursday evening and Illinois on Friday before traveling to Pennsylvania on Saturday for a rally with former President Barack Obama. He will appear at a rally in Maryland on Monday ahead of the Tuesday congressional elections.

He plans to contrast his economic plan with a Republican push to roll back loan forgiveness, the White House said. Biden, whose job approval percentage rating in the low 40s is a drag on Democratic candidates, is fighting to help his party hold off a strong challenge mounted by Republicans for control of the U.S. Congress.

Polls show Republicans are widely expected to take control of the House Representatives and perhaps the Senate as well, as voters worry about the state of the economy and inflation. Opposition parties historically fare better in midterm elections, providing a balance for new presidents in the second half of their terms. Biden warned on Wednesday night that Republican loyalists to former President Donald Trump are a threat to democracy as they refuse to say they will accept the results of elections if they are defeated on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)