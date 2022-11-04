Xi tells Scholz China and Germany should work together during 'times of change and turmoil'
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 09:40 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that as big nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more during "times of change and turmoil" for the sake of world peace, according to state media.
Scholz kicked off his one-day visit to China, the first by a G7 leader in three years, by meeting with Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
