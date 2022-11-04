Left Menu

Reasonable to have ambition in politics, approach makes difference: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said it was reasonable to have ambition in politics but it was the approach that made the difference.His remark comes two days after his former deputy Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modis praise for Gehlot and also nudged the Congress to end the state of indecision over the post of chief minister.When asked about the internal challenges in the party, Gehlot told reporters in Baran without naming anyone, Everyone has a little bit of ambition in politics and it is reasonable that one should have ambition.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:02 IST
Reasonable to have ambition in politics, approach makes difference: Rajasthan CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said it was reasonable to have ambition in politics but it was the approach that made the difference.

His remark comes two days after his former deputy Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''praise'' for Gehlot and also nudged the Congress to end the ''state of indecision'' over the post of chief minister.

When asked about the internal challenges in the party, Gehlot told reporters in Baran without naming anyone, ''Everyone has a little bit of ambition in politics and it is reasonable that one should have ambition. It is the approach that makes some difference.'' Refuting any suggestions of internal conflict in the ruling party, Gehlot said he did not want to speak further on the matter and said it was important to win the next elections to the Rajasthan Assembly in the interest of the state and the country.

He said the next elections would be fought on the agenda of good governance, works and schemes of the government. On Wednesday, Pilot pushed for action against leaders of the Ashok Gehlot camp involved in a show of strength on the chief minister's behalf, boycotting a Congress Legislature Party meeting in September, and said the time had come for the Congress to end the state of political indecision.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022