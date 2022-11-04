Left Menu

Acting leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood dies at 85 - statement

The acting leader of Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Munir, died on Friday, the organization said on its website. Many of its leaders and thousands of its supporters are in jail or have fled Egypt, and the group has been excluded from a political dialogue to be launched soon by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who as the army chief deposed the Brotherhood in 2013.

The acting leader of Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Munir, died on Friday, the organization said on its website. Munir, who died in London at the age of 85, was twice jailed in Egypt in the 1950s and 1960s and has lived in exile for most of the last 40 years.

The once formidable Islamist movement won Egypt's first free presidential election in 2012, but was overthrown by the military a year later after mass protests against its rule and has endured a fierce crackdown by authorities since then. Many of its leaders and thousands of its supporters are in jail or have fled Egypt, and the group has been excluded from a political dialogue to be launched soon by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who as the army chief deposed the Brotherhood in 2013.

