CEC stressed on need to be sensitive towards requirements of people with special needs

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday stressed on the need to be sensitive towards the needs of all, especially people with special needs.

Addressing the first-ever national conference of persons with disability (PwD) icons of the poll panel, he said the real disability is perhaps our own inability to see the inner ability of the specially abled individuals. The challenge, he said, is not the disability but developing the right attitude towards it and the ability of the system to be sensitised to needs of all. While highlighting the various initiatives taken by the Election Commission to make polls accessible and inclusive, the CEC said the poll panel will consider the suggestions received to make the elections more inclusive. He added that the EC is also collaborating with the Department of Person with Disabilities for reaching out to more voters with special needs. Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said a forum such as this conference provides an opportunity to brainstorm and exchange ideas for making elections more accessible and inclusive.

