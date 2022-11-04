Death of woman, newborns: Doctor, 3 nurses suspended; probe ordered

Following the death of a pregnant woman with twins in Tumakuru after she was allegedly refused treatment, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said he has ordered a probe and suspension of three nurses in-charge of the maternity ward and a on-duty doctor for negligence.

The Minister said he constituted also a three-member committee headed by the Commissioner (health) to conduct an inquiry and submit the findings in two weeks, and if found guilty, the suspended people would be dismissed and legal action initiated against them.

He said the Health Department re-issued the order making it clear to first treat the patients in critical condition at all costs. He said the government was ready to bring in amendments to fix accountability.

''I'm extremely pained by the unfortunate deaths of a pregnant woman and two newborns in Tumakuru. After visiting the hospital (Thursday) last night and having taken stock of the shocking event, I have ordered a probe and stern action in this matter,'' Sudhakar said.

Noting that prima facie three nurses in-charge of the maternity ward and a on-duty doctor were found negligent, he said, ''I have ordered their immediate suspension and further investigations.'' It is alleged that the doctor and the hospital staff refused to admit Kasturi (30), who was pregnant with twins as she did not have an aadhaar card or a 'Taayi' (maternity) card, and suggested that she go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

As the woman, a labourer from Tamil Nadu, could not arrange money for an ambulance to travel to Bengaluru, she returned home on Wednesday night.

She is said to have gone into labour the next morning and developed excessive bleeding after giving birth to a boy baby, and died before delivering the second baby. The newborn, too, died subsequently.

Noting that it is the paramount duty of hospital staff and doctors to treat patients in emergency, and never to insist on documentation in such critical situations, the Minister said the State government has made it clear through several orders on the same.

''I will speak to the Chief Minister in this regard and if need be we will bring necessary amendments to laws in the next session of the Assembly,'' he added.

Kasturi and her husband were earlier working as construction labourers in Bengaluru, but after her husband died by suicide four months ago, she shifted to Tumakuru with her six-year-old daughter.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Sudhakar said the girl has been admitted to an orphanage home, and a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh has been made in the girl's name from the government, and it would also take care of her education.

The Police Department has been trying to trace the family of the woman for the last 36 hours, and if the family is not identified, the government would take complete responsibility in this case.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded Sudhakar's resignation, holding him responsible for the deaths.

Reacting to this, Sudhakar said, ''I can produce records regarding the number of infant deaths that happened in Mysuru when Siddaramaiah was CM. He neither resigned nor sought his health minister's resignation. If he can stoop so low to politicise a death, he is not just unfit to become a leader, but also unfit to be called even a human being. Such incidents should not be politicised.'' PTI KSU KSU NVG NVG

