Left Menu

PK comes up with fresh jibe at Nitish

A Bihar village has been deprived of a road connecting it to the district headquarters because of a 15-year-old incident of a shoe hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his former aide Prashant Kishor claimed on Friday.Kishor landed the fresh jibe on his ex-mentor while interacting with villagers in West Champaran district as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign.Kishor, who is on a 3,500-kilometre-long pada-yatra of the state, told the crowd in Jogapatti Bettiah town is 32 kilometres away.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:34 IST
PK comes up with fresh jibe at Nitish
  • Country:
  • India

A Bihar village has been deprived of a road connecting it to the district headquarters because of a 15-year-old incident of a shoe hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his former aide Prashant Kishor claimed on Friday.

Kishor landed the fresh jibe on his ex-mentor while interacting with villagers in West Champaran district as part of his ''Jan Suraaj'' campaign.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500-kilometre-long ''pada-yatra'' of the state, told the crowd in Jogapatti: ''Bettiah town is 32 kilometres away. The dirt track is a nightmare for travellers who are bound to get an asthma attack''.

''I am told the road is not being built because someone here had thrown a shoe at the CM 15 years ago. The culprit was never found out but the entire area is being punished'', alleged the IPAC founder who was inducted by Kumar into JD(U) in 2018 but expelled less than two years later.

The party, of which Kumar is the de facto leader, promptly hit back.

''Why is Prashant Kishor so wary of speaking against the BJP, which has held the road construction department portfolio for a major part of the CM's tenure so far,'' said Afaque Ahmed, a national general secretary of the JD(U).

The JD(U) snapped ties with BJP three months ago to form a new government with the ''Mahagathbandhan'' which includes the RJD, Congress and the Left.

The JD(U) has repeatedly accused Kishor, who had handled Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, of being an ''agent of the BJP''.

''Since Prashant Kishor is a novice in politics, he is making such frivolous statements. He must know that Nitish Kumar is credited with transforming Bihar,'' Ahmed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022