Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader shot dead in Amritsar, assailant arrested

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead on Friday while he was taking part in a protest outside a temple in a busy Amritsar locality, police said.

Five shots were fired at Suri after which he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, they said.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), has been arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the crime seized, police said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and other relevant provisions of the law at the Sadar police station in Amritsar.

In the evening, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the crime spot in Amritsar and took stock of the situation with senior officers.

Asked by the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday to the Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, which is nearly 45 km from Amritsar, Yadav said, ''We will ensure all security arrangements.'' Suri was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

According to a video which went viral on social media, Suri can be seen sitting on dharna outside the Gopal Mandir encircled by several gunmen. A DSP-rank police officer who along with his security guards was also present at the spot.

The DSP is heard trying to persuade Suri to lift the dharna. Suddenly, a youth appears on the scene and fires shots from his revolver. Police personnel who were present on spot succeeded to nab the accused forthwith.

After the incident, the ruling AAP's Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh demanded dismissal of the Amritsar police commissioner.

''I am already disturbed with the rising crime graph in the city especially in the assembly constituency. This is a total failure of the police system in Amritsar as the sitting police commissioner is not fit for this job, and he should be dismissed from the service with immediate effect. After the incident I spoke to the chief minister, chief secretary and the DGP about the law and order situation in the constituency,'' he said.

The Shiv Sena leader was in the hit list of several gangsters for a long time.

He was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached with him, police said.

Another video of the incident in which sounds of gunshots can be heard went viral on social media. Moments before getting shot, Suri was heard explaining to police personnel the reason behind the protest and demanding action be taken in the alleged act of sacrilege.

Suri had been raising his voice against Sikh ''fundamentalists'' and triggered controversies in the past.

More than two years ago, the Punjab Police had arrested Suri from Indore in Madhya Pradesh over an objectionable video clip allegedly denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups, though he had denied the allegations.

Addressing a news conference in Chandigarh, DGP Gaurav Yadav assured that any conspiracy behind the murder will be unveiled and urged people to maintain calm.

Yadav said the accused fired five bullets from his weapon, some of which hit Suri.

Assailant Sandeep Singh, who owns a garment shop near the protest site and lives in Sultanwind area of Amritsar city, has been arrested and his questioning is underway, he said.

Preliminary investigation showed that Singh had never met Suri, the DGP said, adding that a murder case has been registered at Sadar Police station in Amritsar.

However, he refused to divulge any details about the line of investigation.

The probe is in its early stages. Whosoever hatched the conspiracy and all those behind the murder will be arrested, said Yadav.

He added the situation in Amritsar is completely under control.

''Punjab has an exemplary record of communal harmony,'' Yadav said and appealed to people to maintain the ''hard-earned peace''.

''We will not allow the situation to be disturbed. We will unveil the entire conspiracy behind the murder and all those who are behind it will be arrested,'' said Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Amritsar's Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said the accused was nabbed on the spot by Punjab Police guards attached with Suri as part of his security.

Tension gripped the area after news of the attack on Suri spread and some of his supporters held a protest. Suri's outfit has called for Punjab Bandh on Saturday.

After the incident, opposition Congress and BJP targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, saying another prominent person was killed less than six months after the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order has completely broken down in the state while former chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh strongly condemned the ''brutal murder''.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that law and order has deteriorated in the state.

''Political differences apart, violence is unacceptable. Culprits must be brought to book,'' Warring said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the AAP government, saying in a tweet, ''there is an absolute collapse of will to govern, maintain peace, law & order and to ensure safety/security of life & property of people.'' Punjab BSP president Jasvir Singh Garhi alleged that instead of safeguarding Punjabis, the state police was rendering its services at the doorsteps of AAP leaders like Raghav Chadha.

''Punjab is drifting towards a dangerous direction. Due to AAP government's negligence, celebrity Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed,'' Garhi alleged.

