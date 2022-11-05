Left Menu

Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define state's development journey over next 25 years: PM Modi in HP

Every single vote on November 12 will define the states development journey for the next 25 years, Modi said at a poll rally at Sundernagar in Mandi district.Mandi is the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also addressed the rally.A few weeks ago, India completed 75 years of independence.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:39 IST
Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define state's development journey over next 25 years: PM Modi in HP
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh had made up their minds to retain the BJP in power, saying rapid progress and a stable government were necessary in the hill state.

''The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes cast on November 12 are not just for the coming five years. Every single vote on November 12 will define the state's development journey for the next 25 years,'' Modi said at a poll rally at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

Mandi is the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also addressed the rally.

''A few weeks ago, India completed 75 years of independence. When India celebrates 100 years of its independence, closer to that, HP will also complete 100 years of its formation. Therefore, the next 25 years are going to be very crucial,'' the prime minister pointed out.

Stressing that it was necessary to achieve rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said, ''I am happy that the people of Himachal, its youth, mothers and sisters understand this very well.'' Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, ''sewa baav'' (service), ''sam-baav'' (equanimity), and accorded highest priority to development.

''Therefore, in the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to bring the BJP to back power,'' he said. PTI SUN CHS VSD CJ CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022