Such corrupt Gujarat govt has no right to be in power: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Gujarat government on Saturday over the Morbi bridge collapse, saying said such a ''corrupt'' dispensation had no right to be in power.

At least 135 people were killed when an over-a-century-old suspension bridge, which reopened recently after extensive renovation, collapsed on Sunday evening on the Machchhu river.

On Twitter, Gehlot shared a newspaper article about the preliminary probe revealing that out of Rs 2 crore that was allotted, only Rs 12 lac or 6 per cent of the amount was spent on the maintenance of the bridge.

''This is an example of the corruption of the BJP government of Gujarat. Such a corrupt government has no right to be in power,'' Gehlot said.

The chief minister reiterated the Congress demand that unless there was a judicial inquiry, the "truth of corruption in the government on such a large scale is not possible to come out".

