Left Menu

BJP contesting elections with 'support of Sukesh Chandrasekhar': AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday alleged that the BJP was contesting elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with the support of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.Addressing a press conference here, Bhardwaj said Chandrashekhar had become the BJPs star campaigner and it was relying on him for mileage.Gujarat Assembly and Delhi civic body elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear and they are relying on a conman like Sukesh Chandrasekhar for mileage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 15:46 IST
BJP contesting elections with 'support of Sukesh Chandrasekhar': AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday alleged that the BJP was contesting elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with the ''support of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar''.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhardwaj said Chandrashekhar had become ''the BJP's star campaigner'' and it was relying on him for mileage.

''Gujarat (Assembly) and Delhi (civic body) elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear and they are relying on a conman like Sukesh Chandrasekhar for mileage. ''Chandrasekhar has become the BJP's star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug,'' he alleged. Bhardwaj, who represents Greater Kailash in the Delhi Assembly, claimed the BJP had become nervous since the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule and was defaming the AAP.

''The BJP seems to be very nervous since the schedule of state elections were announced. It is absolutely shameful how they are falsely defaming the Aam Aadmi Party,'' he said. The BJP had earlier dubbed the AAP a ''maha thug'' party after Chandrashekhar claimed party leader Satyendar Jain had ''extorted'' Rs 10 crore from him.

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that Jain ''extorted'' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022