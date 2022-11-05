"Nothing will stop me from seeking CBI probe" Sukesh Chandrashekhar warns Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain

Days after writing to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has alleged that Minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG Sandeep Goel are "threatening" him post his complaint went public. In a letter that has been confirmed by his lawyer, Sukesh, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, alleged, "Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG are threatening me after my complaint to Delhi's LG went public".

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh fired questions at him. "Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 cr to the party in return for seats," he claimed.

Sukesh further asked why did the Delhi Chief Minister receive Rs 50 crore from him and offered him a Rajya Sabha seat. "Kejriwal Ji, I am the country's biggest thus according to you, then why on what basis you received Rs 50 crore from me and offered Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you?" the letter alleged.

He further asked the Delhi Chief Minister and jailed Minister Satyendar Jain to "stop threatening and intimidating" him through the jail administration and said that nothing will stop him from seeking a detailed CBI probe. "Kejriwal ji and Satyendar Jain ji, stop threatening and intimidating me through the jail administration. Nothing will stop me from moving ahead and seeking a detailed CBI probe," the letter stated.

Earlier on November 2, Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla demanded the sacking of Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Speaking to ANI, Shahzad said, "Delhi Chief Minister's minister Satyendar Jain, who is in jail in the Hawala case, has taken ten crore rupees from Sukesh Chandrashekhar as protection money while in jail."

"Kejriwal kept Satyendar Jain for extortion because he has been in jail for the last four to five months, he has not got bail yet remains a minister. Arvind Kejriwal calls him staunchly honest, while the courts call him criminal," he added. In a letter by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, he said that he has been associated with AAP leader Satyendar Jain since 2015. He has given Rs 50 crores after the promise of being given an important post in the Aam Admi Party in South India.

"After my arrest in the year 2017, I was imprisoned in Tihar Jail and Satyendra Jain visited me several times. The secretary had asked me to give Rs 2 crore per month as protection money," Chandrashekhar stated in his letter. "Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his Secretary and his close friend Sushil in Jail, and asking me to pay Rs 2 crores every month to him as protection money to live safely in Jail, and to get even basic facilities provided. Also, he asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel. Minister's close aide forced me to pay and the total amount of 10 crores in a matter of two three months was extorted from me through constant pressure," he added.

The conman said that all the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chaturvedi. "Hence a total amount of Rs. 10 crore was paid to Satyender Jain, and Rs 12.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel," he said. (ANI)

