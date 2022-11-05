Anurag Thakur takes dig at Cong over its poll promises, says party itself has 'no guarantee'

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over the promises made in its Himachal Pradesh poll manifesto, claiming no one will take its guarantees seriously as the opposition party itself has ''no guarantee''.

Addressing a series of election meetings in the poll-bound state, Thakur reminded the people of various promises made by the Congress in the past, claiming they remained unfulfilled.

In 2003, Thakur said, Congress had made people fill out forms promising employment for one person in each family. ''Did you get the job? No, you did not,'' he said.

He claimed that in 2012 again it promised unemployment allowance, but never delivered. ''Neither did they provide jobs nor unemployment allowance,'' he said in his public meetings at Chintpurni and Nadaun assembly segments.

Himachal Pradesh goes for polls on November 12.

Thakur said the farmers ensured the Congress is wiped out in neighbouring Punjab after it failed to fulfil the promise of a loan waiver for the farming community.

Reviving the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years are among the promises the Congress made in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh polls on Saturday.

Continuing his attack on Congress, Thakur, the Hamirpur MP, said the party has no leadership, intent or policies.

He alleged that in 12 districts, as many people are claiming to be the contender for the chief minister's post. They want to win their seat so that they can become the chief minister, the BJP MP claimed.

The Congress has said that it is contesting the state election under a collective leadership and will decide on the chief ministerial candidate after discussion with elected MLAs and the party's high command.

During his election meetings, Thakur also hit out at the Congress for the alleged acts of corruption during its 10-year rule at the Centre, including the 2G scam, the coal scam, the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam and the one related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games. ''In 2014, the BJP promised a corruption-free government and good governance. Today, I can proudly say that the BJP has delivered on its promise of giving a corruption-free government led by Narendra Modi,'' Thakur asserted.

