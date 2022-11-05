Dengue under 'control', opposition 'creating panic': UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the opposition on Saturday of ''unnecessarily'' spreading the fear of dengue among the public, claiming that the situation was under control.

The health minister's comments came hours after the Samajwadi Party alleged that the state government was misleading the public on dengue cases as it had done during the Covid pandemic.

Incidentally, the Allahabad High Court had expressed surprise on Friday that though the ground reality related to dengue was very pitiable in Lucknow, everything was being said to be fine in government records.

''The opposition leaders are unnecessarily panicking the public by creating the fear of dengue,'' Pathak told reporters in Ghazipur.

''The government has made such solid arrangements to deal with dengue that the people of the state have reasons to be afraid,'' he claimed.

The administration has put the health department personnel on duty round the clock to ensure that no one dies of dengue, he said, adding that they had been directed to provide the best treatment.

''With this system, dengue is under control. Ministers are moving in districts and monitoring the arrangements for prevention of dengue,'' the minister added.

Pathak asked the opposition parties to refrain from ''spreading fear'' among the public by making ''false allegations'' on dengue through the media.

Earlier in the day, the SP had accused the Adityanath government of hiding the true figures of dengue cases.

''Dengue patients who were admitted to hospitals disappeared from the government data. Shameful,'' it tweeted. ''Like the Covid period, the government is misleading the public even during dengue.'' The SP sought to know why did the government not made any preparations for dengue, which is not a new disease.

On Friday, the court reacted sharply by saying that if it had its own agency, it would have definitely crosschecked the government response, which stated the situation was under control and there was no lack of beds and other facilities in the hospitals to check vector borne diseases in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)