CM Adityanath Condemns 'Ramdroh' and 'Rashtradroh' as Inherent in Congress and 'INDI Alliance'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc as 'Ramdrohi' and 'Rashtradrohi', accusing them of betraying God and country.

Adityanath's comments came a day after AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera resigned from the party claiming that she faced intense criticism within the party for visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''This shows that 'Ramdroh' is there in the DNA of Congress, SP, and the INDI Alliance. They are 'Ramdrohi' (anti-Ram) and 'Rashtradrohi' (anti-national) both,'' Adityanath said in response to a question at a press briefing at his official residence.

''This is the character of the INDI Alliance. They have always disrespected Lord Ram and his devotees. They make every effort to make the majority community feel insulted. Whether it's Congress, SP, National Conference, or DMK, the conduct of all these parties is condemnable. And it is this 'Ramdrohi' conduct of these parties that is throwing them into the abyss,'' he said, according to a statement issued here.

Adityanath said the Congress has never missed an opportunity to demean India in the eyes of the world, nor has it hesitated in disparaging the Hindu religion.

Later, he addressed a public rally in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate and MP Sakshi Maharaj. According to a statement issued in Lucknow, Adityanath said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's global stature has risen.

Now no one can dare to look at India with a malevolent intent, he said. ''This is Modi's guarantee.'' ''The Congress and SP have a history of opposing Lord Ram... In such circumstances, one should never place trust in them,'' he said.

According to the statement, he alleged that the ''INDI alliance's manifesto'' promises complete freedom to minorities to consume food and beverages of their choice.

''In reality, the majority of society reveres the cow and vehemently opposes its slaughter, whereas the minority community favours beef consumption. Under no circumstances will we grant individuals the liberty to consume (food) according to their preference, regardless of the cost we may have to bear for upholding this principle,'' he said, according to the statement.

He emphasised that for the nation to become strong, prosperous, self-reliant and developed, it is imperative to re-elect the Modi government for a third term.

''So far, voting has taken place on about 200 seats in two phases. We observe renewed enthusiasm among the people to reinstate the Modi government. This is not sudden but a result of the transformative changes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade,'' he said.

Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to withdraw cases against terrorists during its tenure.

''The court vehemently opposed this move, cautioning that today they talk of withdrawing cases, tomorrow they might honour them with Padma Awards. Subsequently, the court intervened and halted the Samajwadi Party's actions. This action of the government is dangerous and condemnable,'' he said.

