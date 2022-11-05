Left Menu

Give AAP chance, make new engine govt in Himachal Pradesh this time: Sisodia

Delhis hospitals have become wonderful and every person gets free treatment there, he claimed.When the people of Punjab gave a chance to Bhagwant Maan, the schools of the state have also started to become wonderful.

PTI | Palampur | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:57 IST
Give AAP chance, make new engine govt in Himachal Pradesh this time: Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia Saturday appealed to the people of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to give his party a chance and make a ''new-engine'' government in the state this time.

Referring to the ''double-engine government'' motif of the BJP's poll campaign, he alleged that it took Himachal Pradesh in the wrong direction and not towards good schools, good hospitals and jobs.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a new party in the state and people should give it a chance, the Delhi deputy chief minister said.

''The BJP is saying make a double-engine government. The Congress is saying the BJP is bad, make our government. This time do not make a double-engine government but a new-engine government,'' Sisodia said.

About the Congress' poll promise of reviving the old pension scheme, he alleged it was bluffing on the issue. ''No state other than Punjab has implemented the Old Pension Scheme,'' he said.

The old pension scheme and unemployment have emerged as key poll issues in the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

Sisodia said the people of Himachal Pradesh have always changed the governments after five years ''as no party did a good work. They did not build good schools and good hospitals, and made education expensive and also did not make electricity cheap''.

''The people of Delhi gave a chance to Arvind Kejriwal and now they have forgotten both the BJP and Congress. You can see that government schools (in Delhi) have become better than private schools. Delhi's hospitals have become wonderful and every person gets free treatment there,'' he claimed.

''When the people of Punjab gave a chance to Bhagwant Maan, the schools of the state have also started to become wonderful. Mohalla clinics and hospitals have started getting better,'' Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022