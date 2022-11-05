Left Menu

Gujarat polls: AICC secretary Himanshu Vyas resigns from Congress, joins BJP

Himanshu Vyas sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said he is resigning from the primary membership of the party.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 21:37 IST
Gujarat polls: AICC secretary Himanshu Vyas resigns from Congress, joins BJP
HImanshu Vyas joined BJP hours after quitting Congress (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himanshu Vyas, who was incharge of Indian Overseas Congress, joined BJP on Saturday hours after he resigned from the Congress. An All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, Vyas sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Vyas said he is resigning from the primary membership of Congress. Soon after leaving Congress, Himanshu Vyas joined BJP in Gujarat. The state will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and results will be declared on December 8.

The results of the Himachal Pradesh election will also be declared on December 8. The Congress on Friday released a list of 43 candidates for the upcoming polls in Gujarat, which included prominent names like Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022