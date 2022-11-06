Counting of votes for Adampur bypoll begins

Counting of votes for the bypoll to the Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began here on Sunday, officials said.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

In the bypoll for the Adampur assembly segment in Hisar which was held on November 3, a turnout of 76.45 percent was recorded.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

The BJP had fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA was fielded by the Congress.

The INLD had nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP had nominated Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, were in the fray.

