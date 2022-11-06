Left Menu

Goa: RGP hails Jharkhand govt's proposed domicile bill

The Revolutionary Goans Party RGP on Sunday welcomed the Jharkhand governments new domicile policy set to be introduced in the Assembly there this week and sought a similar legislation for the coastal state.The eastern state will witness a special session of the Assembly on November 11 to pass a bill fixing 1932 as the base year to decide domicile status.

06-11-2022
The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) on Sunday welcomed the Jharkhand government's new domicile policy set to be introduced in the Assembly there this week and sought a similar legislation for the coastal state.

The eastern state will witness a special session of the Assembly on November 11 to pass a bill fixing 1932 as the base year to decide domicile status. The status of people as local citizens will be determined through 'khatiyan' (land records) of that year, as per the Hemant Soren government.

In a tweet, RGP leader Manoj Parab said, ''Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM @JharkhandCMO. It's really a historic day for Native people of Jharkhand. We @RGPOfficial_Goa have introduced similar domicile bill for native Goans named as Person of Goan Origin Bill (POGO Bill). But @BJP4Goa @goacm called it unconstitutional.” The RGP has been demanding that all Goans who were born or whose family members were born in Goa before 1961, when the state was liberated from Portuguese rule, should be declared as ''People of Goan Origin'' and should be given priority in the government sector for employment and other purposes.

The POGO Bill was tabled during the last session of the Goa Assembly by RGP's St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar but it was rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

