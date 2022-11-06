TMC legislator leads rally against drug addiction
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:00 IST
A ruling Trinamool Congress MLA on Sunday led a rally against drug addiction in his constituency Amdanga in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
TMC legislator Rafiqur Rahman said he will bring the issue of drug addiction in his constituency to the notice of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
The lawmaker led the rally against the illegal trade of drugs and addiction among local youths in the constituency. He also alleged that other criminal activities have increased in the constituency.
