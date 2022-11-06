UAE protected its culture while respecting identity of others: BJP's Pankaj Singh in Dubai

Referring to the construction of Hindu temples in the UAE, BJP leader Pankaj Singh on Sunday said that like India, the gulf country has always protected its culture while respecting the identity of others. The Noida MLA and BJP vice president of Uttar Pradesh was speaking at an event in Dubai where two books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi were launched.

“A lot of people within India had criticised the Centre's decision to export COVID-19 vaccines when the vaccination of people within the country was incomplete. But the way COVID-19 was managed was because of India's culture,” Singh said. “Similarly, the same culture is prevalent in the UAE. We have seen a temple made here which was inaugurated on October 4 while another temple is coming up in Abu Dhabi.

“All this has been made possible by the leadership of the UAE. They have protected their own culture while showing equal respect to the identity of others,” the BJP legislator said. Heaping praise on Modi, Singh credited him with reviving the country's economy, leading it towards “self-reliance,” and restoring pride in the cultural and traditional heritage. “PM Modi has now kept a target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and every state in the country is making its contribution towards achievement of this goal,” he added.

