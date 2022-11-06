Left Menu

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction candidate Rutuja Latke wins Andheri East bypolls

"This victory is of my husband and the development works he did in Andheri. I will go to the election centre now and later to Matoshree to seek blessings," Latke said after the results were declared.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Ramesh Latke (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Ramesh Latke won Andheri East bypoll in Maharashtra by a margin of 64,959 votes. According to Election Commission, with 66,530 votes, Latke got 76.85 per cent of the total votes.

"This victory is of my husband and the development works he did in Andheri. I will go to the election centre now and later to Matoshree to seek blessings," Latke said after the results were declared. Rutuja Latke is the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the poll. The polling was held on November 3.

This was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The NCP and Congress have also supported the candidature of Rutuja Latke. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

