TRS comes out on top in Munugode bypoll

The ruling TRS in Telangana won the high-voltage Munugode assembly constituency bypoll on Sunday, an election official said. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy by over 10,000 votes in a keenly-fought contest. The election certificate was handed over to the winning candidate, the official said. ''Thanks to the people of Munugodu for reposing faith in TRS party & Hon’ble CM KCR’s leadership. As promised, will adopt the constituency and work towards expeditious progress of pending works,'' state minister and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son K T Rama Rao tweeted. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from his post and the party. He joined the BJP and sought re-election in the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)