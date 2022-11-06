TRS comes out on top in Munugode bypoll
The ruling TRS in Telangana won the high-voltage Munugode assembly constituency bypoll on Sunday, an election official said. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy by over 10,000 votes in a keenly-fought contest. The election certificate was handed over to the winning candidate, the official said. ''Thanks to the people of Munugodu for reposing faith in TRS party & Hon’ble CM KCR’s leadership. As promised, will adopt the constituency and work towards expeditious progress of pending works,'' state minister and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son K T Rama Rao tweeted. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from his post and the party. He joined the BJP and sought re-election in the bypoll.
