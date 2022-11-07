Left Menu

Kerala CM extends birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan as he turns 68

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wished happiness and health to actor-politician Kamal Haasan on his 68th birthday.The CM took to Twitter to wish the superstar who also heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam political party.Happy birthday dear ikamalhaasan. As an unparalleled artist, you continue to amaze us. Your unwavering adherence to democratic and secular values inspire us. Wish you many more years of happiness and health, Vijayan tweeted.

Kerala CM extends birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan as he turns 68
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wished happiness and health to actor-politician Kamal Haasan on his 68th birthday.

The CM took to Twitter to wish the superstar who also heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam political party.

''Happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. As an unparalleled artist, you continue to amaze us. Your unwavering adherence to democratic and secular values inspire us. Wish you many more years of happiness and health,'' Vijayan tweeted.

