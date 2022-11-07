Kerala CM extends birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan as he turns 68

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wished happiness and health to actor-politician Kamal Haasan on his 68th birthday.

The CM took to Twitter to wish the superstar who also heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam political party.

''Happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. As an unparalleled artist, you continue to amaze us. Your unwavering adherence to democratic and secular values inspire us. Wish you many more years of happiness and health,'' Vijayan tweeted.

