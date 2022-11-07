Average asset of 58 recontesting MLAs in HP rises to Rs 12 cr

The average asset of 58 MLAs who are contesting the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh again has grown to Rs 12.08 crore in 2022 from Rs 9.3 crore in 2017.

According to data provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Himachal Pradesh Election Watch, as many as 49 MLAs saw an increase in assets in the range of 5 - 1,167 per cent while nine MLAs witness a fall in assets.

In value terms, BJP MLA from Chopal constituency, Balbir Singh Verma reported the maximum increase of Rs 37.71 crore in five years. His assets increased from Rs 90.73 crore in 2017 to Rs 128.45 crore in 2022. His sources of income are salary rental income, hotel and petrol pump and horticulture income.

Anil Sharma of BJP from Mandi reported an increase of Rs 17.23 crore while Vikramaditya Singh of Congress from Shimla Rural was close third with asset increase of Rs 17.06 crore.

Ashish Butail of Congress from Palampur reported an increase of Rs 8 crore to Rs 30.25 crore while BJP MLA from Gagret reported asset rise of Rs 7.17 crore to Rs 28.01 crore.

