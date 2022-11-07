Left Menu

Average asset of 58 recontesting MLAs in HP rises to Rs 12 cr

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:25 IST
Average asset of 58 recontesting MLAs in HP rises to Rs 12 cr
  • Country:
  • India

The average asset of 58 MLAs who are contesting the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh again has grown to Rs 12.08 crore in 2022 from Rs 9.3 crore in 2017.

According to data provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Himachal Pradesh Election Watch, as many as 49 MLAs saw an increase in assets in the range of 5 - 1,167 per cent while nine MLAs witness a fall in assets.

In value terms, BJP MLA from Chopal constituency, Balbir Singh Verma reported the maximum increase of Rs 37.71 crore in five years. His assets increased from Rs 90.73 crore in 2017 to Rs 128.45 crore in 2022. His sources of income are salary rental income, hotel and petrol pump and horticulture income.

Anil Sharma of BJP from Mandi reported an increase of Rs 17.23 crore while Vikramaditya Singh of Congress from Shimla Rural was close third with asset increase of Rs 17.06 crore.

Ashish Butail of Congress from Palampur reported an increase of Rs 8 crore to Rs 30.25 crore while BJP MLA from Gagret reported asset rise of Rs 7.17 crore to Rs 28.01 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022