Assam’s Deori autonomous council election to take place on Nov 8

The total number of voters in 22 constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions is 43,595, including 21,412 men and 22,183 women.Polling will take place on November 8 and the counting will be held on November 10, ASEC said.Voting will be held for all 22 constituencies, comprising 93 polling stations, it added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:43 IST
Election to the Deori autonomous council of Assam will take place on Tuesday in which the political fate of 75 candidates will be decided. According to an official release issued by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), 18 candidates are from the ruling BJP, 14 from Congress, seven from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), four from Asom Gana Parishad, two from Raijor Dal and one from Assam Jatiya Parishad.

There are also 29 Independent candidates, it added. The total number of voters in 22 constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions is 43,595, including 21,412 men and 22,183 women.

Polling will take place on November 8 and the counting will be held on November 10, ASEC said.

Voting will be held for all 22 constituencies, comprising 93 polling stations, it added.

