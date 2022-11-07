Nepal fully prepared to conduct general elections peacefully on Nov 20: Election Commission chief

Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:40 IST
Nepal is ready to hold crucial elections for the House of Representatives and the provincial assemblies in a peaceful, safe and credible manner on November 20, Chief Election Commissioner of Nepal, Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said on Monday.

Voting for the twin elections in the Himalayan country will take place in a single phase.

More than 17.9 million people are eligible to vote in seven provinces across the country.

Out of a total of 275 members of the federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportionate method. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through a proportionate method.

Speaking at the launch of the Joint Election Operation Centre at the Election Commission premises in Kathmandu, Thapaliya said the poll body was all set to make the voting and the counting processes completely secure to obtain credible election results.

“The newly designated polling centres are mandated to have direct and regular contact with the polling stations, take updates about whether employees reach the working stations, and know about the situation of ongoing voter education at the local level,” the Election Commission chief said.

It is also authorised to ensure proper implementation of the election code of conduct, maintain cooperation with the district-based command cell, and organise safe polling and transportation of ballot boxes after voting, he added.

According to the guidelines of Election Security and Monitoring Directive, the Centre, led by the Commission’s secretary, comprises a joint secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and gazetted first-class employees from all four security bodies.

Nepal government has stepped up security amidst threat by at least three smaller political groups including CPN-Maoist - Biplav to disrupt the elections.

The elections will be important for Nepal to consolidate the democratic process and maintain stability in the landlocked Himalayan country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

