Yoga effective antidote to terrorism: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday visited Rohtas district of Bihar to unveil a statue of Lord Shiva, said to be the tallest in the state.

The function was held in Sasaram, about 150 kms from state capital Patna, at the ashram of renowned spiritual guru Pilot Baba, whose past stint with the Indian Air Force has earned him the epithet.

Talking to reporters, Ramdev said Yoga was an effective antidote to ''terrorism in its many forms, be it slogans of 'Ghazwa e Hind' and 'Sar Tan se Juda' or various forms of economic exploitation''.

''The world today is driven by myriad frenzies and neuroses which can all be traced to a culture of conspicuous consumption. Indian spirituality is the only way out,'' he claimed.

The function was also attended by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, besides a number of other leaders of the BJP and religious figures.

