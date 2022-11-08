Karnataka CM condemns Jarkiholi's statement

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday condemned the statement of KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi that the term Hindu is of Persian origin and its meaning is dirty and insulting.Talking to reporters at the Udupi helipad before his departure after engagements in the city, Bommai said the Congress party should apologise for Jarkiholis statement.Noting that Jarkiholis remark should be condemned by all, he wondered why Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah are silent on the statement.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday condemned the statement of KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi that the term 'Hindu' is of Persian origin and its meaning is 'dirty and insulting'.

Talking to reporters at the Udupi helipad before his departure after engagements in the city, Bommai said the Congress party should apologise for Jarkiholi's statement.

Noting that Jarkiholi's remark should be condemned by all, he wondered why Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah are silent on the statement. He wanted to know whether the Congress approved the statement.

The Chief Minister said Jarkiholi's remark was not incidental and it was made with a purpose to lure votes of minority communities. He is under the illusion that Congress will gain minority votes by insulting the Hindu religion, Bommai said.

He charged that Jarkiholi only had half-baked knowledge about Hinduism and was making comments without deep study, which will in turn hurt the sentiments of believers.

Speaking at a rally at Nippani in Belagavi district on Sunday, Jarkiholi had remarked that the term 'Hindu' was of Persian origin and that it referred to countries like Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Usbekistan. "The orginal meaning of the term is very dirty and insulting," he had said.

