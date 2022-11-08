Satish Jarkiholi: The Belagavi "Sahukar" known for 'Rahu Kala' nomination and graveyard stays

Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, who is in the eye of a political storm for his statement on the origins of the word Hindu and its ''dirty meaning'', is in a way different from most of his political peers, as he once filed his poll nomination during the 'inauspicious' ''Rahu Kala'', and is popular for his graveyard stays.

The Congress MLA from Yamakanmardi constituency, popularly referred as ''Sahukar'', is known for speaking his mind out, an anti-superstition activist of sorts, and is a sugar baron from the politically significant Belagavi district.

Hailing from the Nayaka/Valmiki community, the 60-year-old is among the politically influential five Jarkiholi brothers, who enjoy considerable clout in Belagavi district, which has other influential political families like Kattis, Jolles, and Hukkeris.

BJP's Gokak MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is the eldest among the brothers, followed by Satish. Then comes Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi (BJP), Bhimshi Jarkiholi and Lakhan Jarkiholi (independent MLC). Most often these brothers are their own political opponents. While other brothers are said to be a bit religious, Satish, who is currently Karnataka Congress Working President is not so.

While most politicians look for astrology and auspicious day and time to file nominations, Satish, who is the Founder of 'Manava Bandhutva Vedike', an anti blind-belief organisation, ahead of 2018 assembly polls had said, ''I will file nominations on a bad day, at the time considered as Rahu Kala.'' The soft spoken Founder Chairman of Satish Sugars, who enjoys popularity in his constituency and surrounding areas, and also in the cooperative sector, is known for his graveyard stay in Belagavi during the death anniversaries of B R Ambedkar.

He was Minister for forest and environment in the H D Kumarswamy led Congress-JD(S)-coalition cabinet, and held the Small scale Industries and Excise portfolios in the Siddaramaiah led cabinet.

Satish Jarkiholi was among those who resigned from the ministry and walked away with Siddaramaiah when the latter quit the JD(S) in 2006. Later when Siddaramaiah became CM from the Congress party after 2013 assembly polls, Satish, who was excise minister, resigned from the cabinet, reportedly unhappy with the portfolio.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 bypoll from Belagavi Lok sabha seat, which fell vacant after the demise of incumbent MP and former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

He was defeated by Angadi's wife Mangala Suresh with a margin of 5,240 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)