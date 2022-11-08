Nepal PM Deuba pitches for development, economic prosperity ahead of polls

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has vowed that he would work for the development and economic prosperity of Nepal as he addressed two poll rallies ahead of the crucial parliamentary and provincial assembly elections to be held on November 20.

As the election campaign gears up in Nepal, Prime Minister Deuba is busy in his politically significant home district of Dadeldhura, a part of Sudurpashchim Province and one of the 74 districts of Nepal, and other adjoining areas in Nepal's far West, meeting local party cadres and pacifying dissidents within his party.

Deuba, who is also the Nepali Congress President, told his supporters at his rallies on Sunday that he was concerned about the development, construction and economic prosperity of the Sudurpaschim Province.

He said he would work for development and economic prosperity.

Deuba reached Dhangadhi, another district in West Nepal on Sunday, in an attempt to convince party dissidents and those who were dissatisfied with the party leadership after failing to get tickets for the upcoming elections.

According to Prime Minister's aides, Deuba is scheduled to address an election campaign in Baitadi and Darchula on Wednesday.

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal will also be joining him.

The three ruling alliance members have come together in most of the 165 constituencies going for the polls.

Deuba is contesting the parliamentary elections from Dadeldhura district, about 600 km west of Kathmandu, for the seventh time. He has already been elected from the district six times.

There are 17 candidates, including seven independents, contesting against Deuba in Dadeldhura for constituency No. 1. He is facing challenges from 31-year-old independent candidate Sagar Dhakal and 84-year-old independent candidate Karna Singh Rawal in his constituency.

Octogenarian Malla, who is also the former Nepali Congress leader from Dadeldhura, has been seen as the main competitor of Prime Minister Deuba in this election, according to political observers.

Malla, who had abandoned the ruling Nepali Congress and chose to contest as an independent candidate against Deuba, is also the former chairman of the Nepali Congress Dadeldhura district committee.

Young independent candidate Sagar Dhakal, an engineer by profession who had a heated exchange with Prime Minister Deuba on a live TV show in 2017, has chosen to contest the election against Deuba.

Dhakal recently wrote on social media: "Now it's time to rest grand pa Deuba as youths like me are ready to shoulder the responsibility of the country." PTI SBP MRJ MRJ

