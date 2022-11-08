Create awareness about BJP's plan to convert Delhi into 'garbage dump': AAP to MLAs

Ahead of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has directed its MLAs to create awareness about the BJP’s plan to convert the national capital into a garbage dump.

AAP MLAs took part in a meeting on Tuesday where office-bearers were assigned responsibilities on various levels for elections in the 250 wards. The blueprint for the party's decentralised strategy and important issues regarding MCD were discussed at length during the meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the party’s state unit convener Gopal Rai.

''Instructions have been given to all AAP MLAs to personally monitor Jansamvad campaign, and make the public aware of BJP's motive of turning Delhi into a dumpster,” the party said in a statement. ''Discussion was also held on the strategy of conducting more than 500 mass public dialogues every day across Delhi. Instructions have been given to all workers to connect with each and every resident of Delhi at the grassroot level and listen to their problems,'' it stated.

To prepare for the elections, the party launched the 'Kude Par Jansamvad' campaign on Tuesday. By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi's 13,682 booths. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. The high-stake civic polls on December 4 are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

