Left Menu

Union minister Scindia tests positive for COVID-19

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.Earlier in the day, Scindia left the core group meeting of BJP in Bhopal midway due to fever, sources said.On the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a COVID-19 test and my report is positive.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-11-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 21:56 IST
Union minister Scindia tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Scindia left the core group meeting of BJP in Bhopal midway due to fever, sources said.

“On the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a COVID-19 test and my report is positive. I request all of you who came in my contact in the last few days to get them examined from the nearest health center,” Scindia tweeted in Hindi. He and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arrived in the MP capital to take part in the core group meeting chaired by state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

Scindia was scheduled to go back to Delhi on a 4:30 PM flight on Tuesday but left around 1:30 PM, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022