'Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of society', says RSS chief

We should take inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and give impetus to social unity. Several governors, chief ministers and two deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to participate in the nine-day event which began on Monday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:10 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of the society.

He said people should take inspiration from Lord Ram's life and focus on establishing a society based on the values espoused by him.

''Lord Ram paved the way for a society where everyone lived fearlessly. He followed the path of social harmony throughout his life,'' Bhagwat said while addressing a conference of sadhus at Ahirauli village in Buxar district.

The event was organised as part of a nine-day religious conclave called 'Shri Ram Karmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Mahakumbh'.

The RSS chief said, ''Ram Manohar Lohia had stated that Lord Ram had united the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is true that he worked to integrate every section of the society. We should take inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and give impetus to social unity.'' Several governors, chief ministers and two deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to participate in the nine-day event which began on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

